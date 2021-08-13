Poolz Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.66 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.25 or 0.00009146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00140129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00150956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,487.44 or 0.99984697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00861855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.