Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 775.9% in July

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 775.9% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,331,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Porsche Automobil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

