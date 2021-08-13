Portion (PRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Portion has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $5.92 million and $12,458.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.91 or 0.00899719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00115485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043845 BTC.

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,942,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars.

