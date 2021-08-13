Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PSTX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.87. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,847. The company has a market cap of $551.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at $193,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $354,680.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,100.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,757 shares of company stock valued at $593,341.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

