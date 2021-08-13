Poshmark, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Poshmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Poshmark has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.34.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $36,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,648 shares of company stock worth $3,456,522 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,616,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,178,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 128,450 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

