Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director David P. Skarie Sells 850 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of POST stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $114.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.11. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

