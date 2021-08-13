PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $994.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,550.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.35 or 0.06932349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $656.77 or 0.01381215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00377090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00133993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.91 or 0.00567639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00343835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00300478 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,542,758 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

