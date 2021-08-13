Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stake Lessened by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Power Integrations worth $39,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,998,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after buying an additional 85,350 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after buying an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock worth $803,420 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POWI stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

