Power Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $135.20 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $135.20 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00890142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

