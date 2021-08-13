Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.69

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.39. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 2,722 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.48 million for the quarter.

About Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

