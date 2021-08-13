Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.69

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.39. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 2,722 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.48 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

