PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Stake Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 35,789.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,973,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968,437 shares during the period. PPD makes up about 3.2% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned 0.56% of PPD worth $90,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in PPD by 80.6% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,941 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PPD in the first quarter worth about $62,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PPD by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPD by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,975,000 after acquiring an additional 781,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $26,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $45.98. 21,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

