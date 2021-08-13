Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%.

NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,032,279 shares in the company, valued at $37,822,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,858 shares of company stock worth $1,156,260. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.