Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PEYE stock remained flat at $$1.66 on Friday. 2,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,888. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

