Precium (PCM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $344,961.79

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Precium has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar. Precium has a total market capitalization of $344,961.79 and approximately $48.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Precium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.28 or 0.00392912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Precium Profile

Precium (PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Precium’s official website is precium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Precium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

