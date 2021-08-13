Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 264,958,615 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £37.02 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

About Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

