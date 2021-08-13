Presbia PLC (OTCMKTS:LENSF) Short Interest Update

Presbia PLC (OTCMKTS:LENSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LENSF remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05. Presbia has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Presbia PLC is a holding company. It engages in the development and marketing of presbyopia-correcting solutions under the trademark of Presbia Flexivue Microlens. It operates through the Restoration of Clear Vision Caused by Presbyopia segment. The company was founded on February 2, 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

