Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Gap Up to $8.45

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.85. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 118,369 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.