Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 165.80 ($2.17). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 165.30 ($2.16), with a volume of 1,819,528 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHP shares. Liberum Capital lowered Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.26. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

