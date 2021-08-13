Primas (PST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.21 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00387118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

