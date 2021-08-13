Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.15

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.63 million and $738,665.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,329,086 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

