Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 20,611 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Mercury General worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,581,000. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,642,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 193,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Mercury General by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 173,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

