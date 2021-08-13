Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Griffon worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,167,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $10,567,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,208 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Griffon by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 109,650 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Griffon stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.