Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,326,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after buying an additional 197,229 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after buying an additional 256,071 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,234,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SUPN opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.