Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Kennametal worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMT opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

