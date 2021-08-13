Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 27,647 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after buying an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,975,000 after buying an additional 586,452 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,459,000 after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,282,000 after acquiring an additional 212,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,336,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,219,000 after acquiring an additional 626,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COG. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

