Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 43,646 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Grocery Outlet worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $22,048,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,084,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,892,000 after purchasing an additional 403,479 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

GO opened at $27.25 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

