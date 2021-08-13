Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,071 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Sanderson Farms worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 101,055.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

SAFM opened at $196.57 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $196.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

