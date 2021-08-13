Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Meta Financial Group worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.