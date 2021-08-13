Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Stewart Information Services worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

STC opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

