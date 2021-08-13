Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of FB Financial worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after buying an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

FB Financial stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

