Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Columbia Sportswear worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 304,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 526,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

