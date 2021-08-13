Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Insperity worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $320,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

NYSE NSP opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $181,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

