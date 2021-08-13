Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Core Laboratories worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 27.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $831,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

