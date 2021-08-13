Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

