Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 124.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Shares of DCT opened at $44.36 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,990 shares of company stock worth $6,414,966 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

