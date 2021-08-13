Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,467,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 186,092 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 800,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.72 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

