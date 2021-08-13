Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $945.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

