Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.96 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

