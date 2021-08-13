Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.