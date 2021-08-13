Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.60 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of PGT Innovations worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 26.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 180,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 330,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,929 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.38 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.