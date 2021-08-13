Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.65 Million Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Werner Enterprises worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $33,871,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 344,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.55 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

