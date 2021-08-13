Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of FirstCash worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,837 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,913 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 13.4% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,566,000 after acquiring an additional 74,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $42,412,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

