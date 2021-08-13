Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Silgan worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Silgan by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Silgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Silgan stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.86. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

