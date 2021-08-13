Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of TTM Technologies worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth $9,629,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,439 shares of company stock valued at $654,811 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

