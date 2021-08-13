Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1,928.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,807 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 220.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 70.1% in the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 142,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1,458.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,833,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 633.29, a P/E/G ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.51. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

