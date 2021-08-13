Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $10.36 Million Investment in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Cardlytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $83.25 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $90,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,202 shares of company stock worth $2,913,604. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

