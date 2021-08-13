Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $11.36 Million Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 345,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,364,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Qualtrics International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XM. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $1,197,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

XM opened at $43.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.63. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

