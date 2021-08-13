Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 313,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLK. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLK opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

