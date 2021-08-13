Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 20,233 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of GATX worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in GATX by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GATX by 291.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.89. GATX Co. has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

