Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,837 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 694,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,274,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSIG. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

NYSE BSIG opened at $26.77 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

